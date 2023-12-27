Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car Near Schenectady College

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Schenectady near Union College.

Schenectady Police said the victim was struck as he walked along Van Vranken Avenue near Kenwood Street.

When officers arrived, he was unconscious and in critical condition, police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where his condition has not been made public.

Police did not release the man’s name, age, or hometown.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Van Vranken Avenue was closed for nearly two hours due to the crash but has since reopened.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

