Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car Near Schenectady College

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car near a college campus in the region.

Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Schenectady near Union College.

Schenectady Police said the victim was struck as he walked along Van Vranken Avenue near Kenwood Street.

When officers arrived, he was unconscious and in critical condition, police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where his condition has not been made public.

Police did not release the man’s name, age, or hometown.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Van Vranken Avenue was closed for nearly two hours due to the crash but has since reopened.

