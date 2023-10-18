Man Films Himself Abusing Dog At Albany Home, Posts On Social Media, Police Say

Jahmir Williams, of Albany, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

According to Albany Police, someone contacted the department saying a dog had been abused at an Albany home in September 2023.

An investigation found that Williams repeatedly struck the animal with a leash and then posted video of the abuse on social media.

Officers found the dog in Williams’ home in good health and turned it over to a local rescue organization.

Williams is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Albany City Court on Monday, Oct. 30.

