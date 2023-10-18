Mostly Cloudy 46°

Man Films Himself Abusing Dog At Albany Home, Posts On Social Media, Police Say

A 24-year-old man from the region is accused of physically abusing his dog and posting it on social media.

New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature
Michael Mashburn
Jahmir Williams, of Albany, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

According to Albany Police, someone contacted the department saying a dog had been abused at an Albany home in September 2023.

An investigation found that Williams repeatedly struck the animal with a leash and then posted video of the abuse on social media.

Officers found the dog in Williams’ home in good health and turned it over to a local rescue organization.

Williams is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Albany City Court on Monday, Oct. 30. 

