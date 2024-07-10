Man Drowns During Bicycle Pursuit With Troy Police

The Rensselaer County incident happened in Troy, near 1st Avenue and 116th Street, on Monday evening, July 8.

According to Troy Police, an officer was attempting to interview a man on a bicycle about reported suspicious activity near 2nd Avenue and 116th Street when the man took off, ignoring repeated commands by the officer to stop.

The man continued riding south in the alleyway between 1st and 2nd avenues, eventually turning onto 1st Avenue, as the officer followed with lights and sirens activated.

He then turned into a driveway on 1st Avenue and continued westbound, riding through a backyard and over an embankment into the Hudson River.

The first officer threw a floatation device into the water before a second officer arrived and jumped in after him. The man disappeared underwater and was later found dead by a New York State Police dive team.

Police had not publicly identified him as of Tuesday evening, July 9.

The agency added that the entire incident was captured on both dash cam as well as an officer-worn body camera, and that the footage would be “swiftly released” once the man’s family was notified.

“As is our policy and procedure, the New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations was notified and personnel responded to the scene,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

