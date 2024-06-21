Thunderstorm Light Rain 82°

SHARE

Man Busted Selling Fentanyl At Senior Housing Complex In Troy, Police Say

A man from the region is accused of selling hard drugs, including fentanyl, at a senior housing facility.

Dwayne Lee, age 34, is accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl at&nbsp;the John F. Kennedy Towers senior housing development in Troy.&nbsp;

Dwayne Lee, age 34, is accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl at the John F. Kennedy Towers senior housing development in Troy. 

 Photo Credit: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Rensselaer County resident Dwayne Lee, age 34, of Troy, was arrested Tuesday, June 18, after deputies executed a search warrant at the John F. Kennedy Towers senior living development on 6th Avenue in Troy.

According to sheriff’s officials, Lee was found in possession of 40 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, along with packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

It was not immediately clear whether he was visiting or working at the facility. Daily Voice has reached out to the development for clarification.

Lee is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a narcotic drug
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE