Man Busted Selling Fentanyl At Senior Housing Complex In Troy, Police Say

Rensselaer County resident Dwayne Lee, age 34, of Troy, was arrested Tuesday, June 18, after deputies executed a search warrant at the John F. Kennedy Towers senior living development on 6th Avenue in Troy.

According to sheriff’s officials, Lee was found in possession of 40 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, along with packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

It was not immediately clear whether he was visiting or working at the facility. Daily Voice has reached out to the development for clarification.

Lee is charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

