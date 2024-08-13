Mostly Cloudy 71°

Kevin Dingle Admits To Killing Leroy Chisom In Schenectady

A 32-year-old Schenectady County man accused of a fatal shooting in October will plead guilty to the slaying and spend at least 20 years behind bars, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Dingle, of Schenectady, was facing 12 felony charges in the case, including murder and tampering with eviidence among others, Schenectady County police said. Dingle pleaded guity to murder in the second degree and a 20-to-life prison sentence. 

Schenectady police were called to 764 State Street on Oct. 22, 2023. Officers found the body of Leroy A. Chisom on the second-floor suffering from bullet wounds. Paramedics prounounced him dead at the scene. 

Jeffrey Bashaw faces the same changes are Dingle in the murder, but his trial date has not been set. 

