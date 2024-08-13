Kevin Dingle, of Schenectady, was facing 12 felony charges in the case, including murder and tampering with eviidence among others, Schenectady County police said. Dingle pleaded guity to murder in the second degree and a 20-to-life prison sentence.

Schenectady police were called to 764 State Street on Oct. 22, 2023. Officers found the body of Leroy A. Chisom on the second-floor suffering from bullet wounds. Paramedics prounounced him dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Bashaw faces the same changes are Dingle in the murder, but his trial date has not been set.

