Man Accused Of Killing Young Cohoes Boy Offered Plea Deal

An Albany County man accused of killing a 6-year-old baby who had methamphetamines in his system was offered a plea deal on Friday, Aug 9, authorities said. 

Anthony Ojeda

Anthony Ojeda

Photo Credit: Albany County District Attorney
Josh Lanier
Anthony Ojeda, 42, of Cohoes, is charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the 2019 death of Eli Ojeda, the Albany District Attorney's Office said. 

Prosecutors have offered Ojeda a sentence of 15 to 20 years if he confesses to first-degree manslaughter, CBS Albany reported. 

Ojeda is expected to answer the plea by the end of August. 

Ojeda and his husband, Neil Gazon, spent two years on the run from authorities following Eli's death. US Marshals arrested him later arrested in Mexico, authorities said. 

Ojeda is accused of killing the child on Dec. 3, 2019. An autopsy later determined the child suffered an overdose of methamphetamines and had signs of physical abuse. 

