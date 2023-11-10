Look Inside 'Reimagined' Albany Airport Following Planned $100M Makeover

A fly-through video shared by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office Thursday, Nov. 9, shows the interior upgrades planned as part of a $100 million revitalization project aimed at modernizing entranceways, expanding the security area, and adding more seating.

The makeover will also see the addition of a children’s play zone, new green spaces, and an expanded airside marketplace, along with updated conference facilities and a public art area.

Also on the to-do list is removing the existing rotunda and pedestrian bridge to build a new main entrance featuring a glass wall and translucent canopies.

Travelers can also expect a multi-sensory “calming room” plus upgrades to the airport’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Thursday’s sneak peak comes months after Hochul announced that Albany’s airport was awarded $60 million in state funds from the governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition in August 2023.

As part of the program, nine Upstate airports were awarded a total of $230 million to cover needed upgrades.

“Our Upstate airports are essential to our local economies, and we are committed to making them as welcoming as possible for residents and visitors alike,” Hochul said.

“These generational investments will continue to make Albany International Airport and airports across the state easier to navigate and more enjoyable to visit, creating a gateway to our top destinations that is truly worthy of Upstate New York.”

Renovations are expected to wrap up in early 2025.

Albany International Airport previously received $72.1 million in state funding for work completed in 2020, including an expanded parking area and a new Exit 3 off the Northway.

You can view the two-minute video rendering here.

