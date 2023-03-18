'This Place Amazed Me': New Capital Region Restaurant Creating Quite A Buzz

Dinner and cocktails with a side of politics: Welcome to The War Room Tavern.

The new restaurant, located in Albany at 42 Eagle Street, held its grand opening in December 2022, serving up steak and sushi to diners on either end of the political spectrum and everywhere in between. An accompanying cigar lounge is located right next door.

Located in an 1890s-era brownstone in the shadow of the state Capitol, The War Room embraces “the culture, cuisine, and political history of New York in a chic and upscale restaurant,” reads its website.

Adorning the walls are numerous political signs, buttons, and photos from campaigns past. The dining room also features a 2,000 pound bull moose, along with an authentic voting machine from 1939.

Since opening its doors, several political heavyweights have been spotted at the restaurant, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“The War Room will proudly accept donations of political signage, campaign buttons, and photos from local leaders, future patrons, and other campaign staff,” reads its website. “The restaurants and lounge intend to preserve these iconic symbols of political history for the ages.”

In addition to steak and sushi, the eatery's menu boasts an array of soups, salads, and appetizers, including Kobe beef sliders, made with burnt scallion aioli, cheddar cheese, tomato, greens, and pickled red onion.

Entrees include the Governor Grover Cleveland’s Corned Beef Sandwich, made with corned beef, havarti, remoulade, dijon mustard, house pickles, Napa cabbage, and thick-cut toasted marble rye served with fried.

Just months into business, The War Room has already garnered numerous positive reviews online.

“Ok this place amazed me,” William Y., of Albany, wrote on Yelp. “The steak was cooked perfect paired with great wine. I’m sitting next door with a cigar, and the world is right.”

The War Room is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find out more on its website.

