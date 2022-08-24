These Are Some Of Albany Area's Best Places For Burgers

If you’re looking for a high-caliber hamburger in the Capital District, you can’t go wrong with these choices, according to Yelp.

Of the “best burgers in Albany,” the following restaurants ranked in the top based on customer ratings.

No. 5 - Build A Burger Pub

Much like Build-a-Bear, this Albany eatery keeps customers happy with a fully customizable menu that, unlike stuffed teddy bears, reviewers describe as “delicious.”

Billing itself as the best burger in the Capital District, Build A Burger Pub has been serving up personalized burgers since 1995.

Its Salivator Burger is cooked to order and comes with fried onions, American cheese, and horseradish dressing.

“The food was very good! Burger was cooked right, and the topping choices were diverse and delicious, Rachel H., of Albany, wrote on Yelp.

“If you feel like going to a no-frills bar with great burgers and service, you couldn't do better than this place.”

Build A Burger Pub is located at 2012 Central Avenue in Albany. Find out more on its website.

No. 4 - Druthers Brewing Company

“You’ll recognize the flavors, but you may find them in combinations that’ll get you a little excited, reads the Druthers Brewing Company website. “We want Druthers to taste like the comfort food of your dreams.”

Known for their beer, this Capital District restaurant also serves up a wide selection of food options that includes barbecue pork, wood-fired pizza, and yes, burgers.

Among customer favorites, according to Yelp, is the Druthers Burger, made with garlic aioli and pickled onions.

“The Druthers Burger is one of the best in Albany,” Nini B. wrote on Yelp. “Cooked true to order, love the pickled veggies.”

Druthers Brewing Company has three locations, in Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs. Find out more on its website.

No. 3 - The City Beer Hall

Housed in downtown Albany’s historic old telephone company, The City Beer Hall keeps customers coming back with locally sourced, seasonal cuisine made from scratch, according to its website.

While diners will find plenty of draft and bottle beer options, they’ll also find one of the best burgers around, at least as far as online foodies are concerned.

Their Beer Hall Burger is made with local beef, pineland cheddar, romaine lettuce, red onion, spicy pickles, caper remoulade, and served on a potato bun.

“The setting is very rustic and friendly,” one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor. “Both the hubby and I had burgers, and they were juicy and full of flavor. Great place to meet up with friends or make new ones.”

The City Beer Hall is located at 42 Howard Street in Albany. Find out more on its website.

No. 2 - Michele’s Charcoal Pit (Food Truck)

If you want to try Michele’s Charcoal Pit, you’ll have to catch it at one of its daily appearances at Albany’s Capitol Park.

This popular food truck has been serving up a "perfectly simple" selection of burgers, mac and cheese, fries, pulled pork, and chicken at the same spot since 1987, said owner Michele O.

“There were plenty of options of burgers (including a black bean burger) with lots of toppings, including garlic aioli and various cheeses,” Michelle B., of Albany, wrote on Yelp. “The sides were also very good. I loved the succulent French fries.”

Michele’s Charcoal Pit is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Capitol Park in Albany. Find out more on its website.

No. 1 - Extra Napkin

Among the best burger joints in the Capital District, according to reviewers, is Extra Napkin, something you just might need given their hefty menu.

A check of the website shows several appetizers, including falafel, grape leaves, and sand sweet chili tater tots, along with plenty of wraps, salads, and pizzas.

When it comes to burgers, though, there are two standout faves, according to online foodies.

That includes the Albany, made with fresh, hand-crafted ground beef, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pickles, and Extra Napkin sauce.

Also popular on Yelp is the Delmar burger, featuring romaine lettuce, double American cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and Extra Napkin sauce.

“I had their Albany Burger and it was out of this world,” Alyson B. wrote on Yelp. “The meat was cooked perfectly (didn't specify a temp) and everything including the bun was to die for! Thank you, you will absolutely be my go to.”

Extra Napkin is located at 159 Delaware Avenue in Delmar. Find out more on its website.

