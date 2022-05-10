Rensselaer Eatery Ranks In Final Four For Best Burger In NY State

A burger from a Capital District eatery was voted among the four best burgers in the state, according to the New York Beef Council.

The organization reported that voters have determined that the "The Empire Smash Burger" from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer has made the final four in its competition for the best burger in New York.

The other burgers that made the final four include:

"Holy Smokers Burger" from Ale n’ Angus Pub in Syracuse

"Benny Burger" from Ben’s Fresh in Port Jervis

"Bam Bam Burger" from Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton

A panel of judges will taste each of the top four burgers and determine who the winner is, NY Beef Council reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.