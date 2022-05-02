New Niskayuna Restaurant Draws Comparisons To 'Cheers'

A new restaurant in the region is already seeing praise from online reviews, drawing comparisons to the popular television series "Cheers."

Schenectady County eatery The Broken Inn opened in March at 2209 Nott St. in Niskayuna.

The restaurant's menu includes a selection of sandwiches, such as a Garden Veggie Wrap, Grilled Cheese and Ham, along with the Scott's Turkey Club.

Guests can also order from the brunch menu, which includes Eggs Benedict, Stuffed French Toast, and more.

The restaurant has been praised for its sandwiches and selection of drinks offered at the bar.

"Small place with big personality & even bigger sandwiches! I have been here a few times already," Andrea L., of Schenectady, said in a Yelp review. "I haven't tried brunch, but heard good things. They have a good selection at the bar. Wine pours are good size.

"The staff is all very personable. Soft serve year round too! On top of it all, they are very involved with the community. It is cash only, but part of the sales is donated to a local cause every month."

Other online reviewers have also compared the eatery to Cheers.

"Niskayuna was in need of a "Cheers" lots of locals are always saying we need somewhere we can walk to and enjoy food and drink and meet up with friends," Joan H., of Schenectady, said in a Yelp review. "Well this is the place. This place is located in Old Niskayuna which is an area where there are a lot of residential homes with sidewalks!"

