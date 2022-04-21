Contact Us
New Albany Restaurant Praised For 'Amazing' Food, Good Service

Nicole Valinote
A new Indian restaurant in the Capital Region has seen praise from online reviewers who shouted out its quality dishes and good service. 

Dosa Grill is located at 1225 Western Ave. in Albany.

The owners say the restaurant focuses on offering meals made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. 

They said all items on the menu are prepared fresh, and they don't use packaged curry powders or canned, seafood, vegetables or meat.

Some specials offered on the menu include eggplant masala, chicken vindaloo, and Goan fish curry.

Online reviewers have praised some of the dishes offered on the menu.

"New restaurant and staff is very attentive and welcoming," Taylor F. wrote in a Yelp review. "Food was amazing and overall a very nice restaurant and will definitely be going back. We didn't take any pictures of the food because we started eating and forgot because it was so excellent. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone that wants Indian cuisine."

The eatery has also seen praise for its lunch buffet.

"This is a new restaurant serving Indian cuisine in the Albany area," Sam T. wrote on Yelp. "Our first impression was that it was very clean and extremely courteous wait staff. We ordered dosa and uttapam and they were delicious. We came in around lunchtime so we were able to observe the lunch buffet. It looked very good and was reasonably priced. We definitely plan on going there with our friends again."

Learn more about the restaurant's hours and menu here.

