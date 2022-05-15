Iconic Pizzeria With Locations In Albany, Troy Draws Diners From Near, Far

A well-known pizzeria with two locations in the Capital District is drawing praise from diners from near and far.

DeFazio's Pizzeria operates locations in Troy and Albany.

The wood-fired pizzerias have received numerous positive reviews from customers, and the Troy location was featured on Barstool's "One Bite Pizza Reviews" YouTube channel in August of 2021.

CBS 6 in Albany reported at the time that the owner reported seeing a boost in customers at the Troy location after the Barstool video came out.

Yelp reviewers have praised the quality of pies the eateries offer.

"Since DeFazio's opened up the Albany location , it's been my go to place for pizza," Luis O., of Albany, said in a Yelp review. "It's so good it's ruined practically all the rest of the pizza joints around for me."

The Troy location has also received praise from online reviewers.

"Now this was good pizza!!!! We had a sausage and onions pizza and a regular cheese as well and it was fantastic!!!" Alex M., of Florida, wrote in a Yelp review. "We were very happy with how great it tasted and how affordable it was!! You should 100% come here if you are in the area!! The cannoli was delicious as well!! Crunchy crust and the filling was one of the best I've ever had!"

