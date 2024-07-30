JetBlue is expanding its seasonal service from Albany International Airport to Florida beginning in October.

The Queens-based airline is adding a second daily flight from both Albany and Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. A second daily flight is also being added from Syracuse to Orlando.

JetBlue President Marty St. George said the additional flights are part of several “strategic changes” to invest and grow across the Northeast, including more flights out of Boston Logan International Airport and inaugural service from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Our commitment to Boston and our loyal customers across New England is unwavering as we continue to innovate and enhance our product,” St. George said.

“With each new development, each new route, we aim to deliver even greater comfort and convenience, ensuring that our customers’ choice is easy, and they always receive the best that JetBlue has to offer."

In June, the airline announced that it was launching daily nonstop service from Long Island MacArthur Airport to Orlando, and four flights per week to West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale beginning in October.

