Jealous Ex-BF Who Slashed Woman, Second Victim At Schenectady Home Sentenced To Prison

Dexter Silen, of Schenectady, was sentenced to seven years behind bars in Schenectady County Court on Friday, June 14, months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault.

According to prosecutors, Silen was armed with a pocketknife when he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Schenectady apartment shortly after midnight on Dec. 4, 2023.

After seeing that the woman’s new boyfriend was there, Silen became enraged, slashing the two and attempting to stab them with the knife. Both victims suffered multiple, non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at Albany Medical Center.

Silen fled the scene but was located hours later and arrested by the multi-agency Schenectady County Street Crime Task Force. He was still wearing clothes with the victims’ blood on them, prosecutors said.

The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office originally charged Silen with attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to reduced counts of first-degree attempted assault, a felony, on Friday, April 19.

In addition to his prison time, he must complete five years of post-release supervision. The judge also issued protection orders on behalf of both victims.

