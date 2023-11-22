Jackpot! $4M Lottery Prize Claimed By Albany LLC

An Albany-based limited liability company (LLC) has claimed a $1,000 a Day for Life prize for matching all six numbers in the CASH4LIFE game.

Claiming the whopping prize was the Pinkey Esmond LLC, which opted to receive the cash value of the annuitized prize in a single lump-sum payment.

The LLC scored a total of $4,285,683, New York Lottery officials said.

The top-prize was from the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 14.

Lottery officials said the lucky ticket was purchased in Brooklyn, at the Church Blue Sky Deli located on Church Avenue.

The CASH4LIFE game generated over $119.4 million in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023.

Of that, school districts in Albany County received more than $68.2 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

