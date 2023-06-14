'I'm Devastated': Community Rallying For Colonie Butcher Shop Destroyed By Fire

Albany County’s The Big Body Butcher Shop, located in Colonie on Central Avenue, was gutted when flames broke out sometime overnight Wednesday, June 7.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

“I put everything I had into this building/business and there's not much to show for it now,” owner Cody Shields wrote on Facebook the following morning. “I'm devastated to say the least.”

The post was accompanied by two photos showing heavy damage to the ceiling, walls, and equipment left behind from the smoke and flames.

Among the items lost in the fire were his meat processing equipment, retail cases, and an unspecified amount of meat.

“The fire that occurred at their shop earlier literally took everything they had,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created to help the business rebuild.

Shields opened The Big Body Butcher Shop in October 2018 after getting started in the industry a decade prior, according to his website. The business ships beef, pork, chicken, veal, and other meats to customers across the country.

The shop has become a staple in the Capital Region, with Shields and his partner Jess known for their holiday meal donations to families and giving bicycles to kids for Christmas, the GoFundMe said.

“They've done countless charity events and already had a few planned this upcoming July,” reads the campaign.

“I know they won't ask for anything due to their pride/stubbornness but if there was ever a time to donate to a small business, it's now.”

Shields thanked the community for its support in his post on Facebook.

“I appreciate each and every one of you guys and gals as well as the continued support you've shown us over these past couple years,” he said.

“I've always lived by one saying: ‘If there's a will, there's a way.’”

As of Tuesday, June 13, the campaign had raised over $8,000 of its $10,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.