ID Released For Victim Killed In Early-Morning Shooting Outside Albany Home

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an early-morning shooting outside a home in the region.

<p>A 32-year-old man was shot to death on Judson Street near First Street early Saturday, Nov. 11.&nbsp;</p>

Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in Albany’s West Hill neighborhood, on Judson Street near First Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Albany Police.

On Monday, Nov. 13, investigators identified the victim as 32-year-old Elijah Thompson.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday evening and police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

