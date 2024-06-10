Nicholas Anderson, age 30, of Albany, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Friday, June 7, in the death of Rashad Nicholson.

It followed his guilty plea to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Nicholson in the city’s West Hill neighborhood, near Third and Oaks streets, on July 24, 2021.

Medics found Nicholson with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to Albany Police. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

Prior to sentencing, his mother, sister, and girlfriend addressed Anderson directly in the courtroom. Alyssia Vance, Nicholson’s girlfriend, said his four children will grow up without him because of a “split-second decision” by Anderson.

“You’re a coward, and I hope you don’t get respect on any ground you step on,” she told him. “I hope every time you breathe, and close your eyes, you see Rashad. I hope he haunts you.”

Albany County Judge William Little also addressed Anderson and said he didn’t buy that he was sorry for taking Nicholson’s life.

“This is another Black male, killed by another Black male. Something that’s all too prevalent in this society,” Little said. “I don’t believe you, that you’re remorseful for this at all.”

Anderson is already serving eight years in prison for assault and weapons convictions, according to state records. His sentences will be served consecutively, for a total of 23 years behind bars.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.