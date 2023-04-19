Home Invasion Shooting: Residents Fire At Group, Injuring 1, During Schenectady Break-In

Emergency crews in Schenectady were called just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, with reports of multiple shots fired at a home on Kings Road, according to Schenectady Police.

Investigators determined that several people had attempted to break into the home and had made it into the home’s breezeway before two adults inside opened fire on them.

One suspect was hit by gunfire, prompting the group to flee the scene, police said.

Evidence technicians later found multiple shell casings at the home.

Shortly after the shooting, police were notified that someone had shown up to Ellis Hospital with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Investigators responded to the hospital, where they arrested two suspects in connection with the attempted break-in.

Police identified them as:

Legrant Foster, age 28, of Troy; charged with:

First-degree burglary (felony

First-degree burglary (felony)

; charged with:

Police also charged two people inside the home with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, after determining that one of the handguns was possessed illegally, according to police.

They were identified as:

Monique Serrano, age 30, of Schenectady

David Jackson, age 28, of Schenectady

Nobody inside the home was injured during the incident.

