'Hidden Gem': New Restaurant In Green Island Cited For Fresh Food, 'Amazing' Customer Service

Albany County eatery Taqueria Tren Maya, located in Green Island at 23 Lower Hudson Avenue, held its grand opening in late March 2023.

The restaurant, with its brightly colored interior, serves up plenty of authentic Mexican staples, including tacos, burritos, tamales, and empanadas, according to its menu.

Diners can choose from an array of meats like steak, chicken, pork, sausage, and shrimp. Tacos are served with cilantro, onions, lime, and salsa verde.

Also adoring the menu are several appetizers, including nachos with steak or chicken, served with homemade tortilla chips and topped with cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.

To wash it all down customers can choose from several flavors of Jarritos soda, or opt for the horchata, a traditional Mexican drink made of white rice soaked in water and flavored with cinnamon and sugar.

In the weeks since opening, Taqueria Tren Maya has already garnered several positive reviews from satisfied customers, including one Yelp user who described the eatery as “a hidden gem.”

“Truly delicious and the customer service was amazing,” Wendy S., of San Diego, wrote. “Overall, a great experience!”

Equally impressed was Kelvin F., of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who boasted that his burrito was in “perfect shape.”

“The vegetables I bit into my second bite were full of flavor and it was so fresh! And the rice was perfectly fluffy and was able to explode some juices as well,” he wrote on Yelp.

“All in all, I can attest that the burritos are delicious and full of love!”

Taqueria Tren Maya is open daily. Find out more on its Facebook page.

