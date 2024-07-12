'He's Drowning': Video Shows Parolee Flee Troy Police Before Dying In River

The Rensselaer County incident happened in Troy, near 1st Avenue and 116th Street, on Monday evening, July 8.

According to Troy Police, an officer was attempting to interview 33-year-old Melquan Simpson, of Troy, about illegal drug sales and prostitution near 2nd Avenue and 116th Street when the man took off on a bicycle.

Simpson continued riding south in the alleyway between 1st and 2nd avenues, ignoring repeated commands to stop. He eventually turned onto 1st Avenue as the officer followed with lights and sirens activated.

He then turned into a driveway on 1st Avenue and continued westbound through a backyard before riding over an embankment and into the Hudson River.

Simpson eventually slipped below the water and drowned.

On Friday, July 12, the City of Troy released dashcam and officer-worn body camera footage showing the chase as it wound through residential streets and alleyways.

In the video, Troy Police officer Dean Mahunik, a four-year veteran of the department, yells at Simpson to “pull over” twice before activating his lights and sirens.

Simpson is then seen cutting through a residential backyard before going down a steep embankment and into the Hudson River as Mahunik chases after him on foot.

The officer’s body camera picks up the coverage with Simpson now several yards out in the river and visibly struggling to stay afloat. He is heard repeatedly shouting for help.

“Swim towards me, bro,” Mahunik yells back from the shoreline. “Swim this way.”

A second officer, James Hallenbeck, arrives moments later and gives Mahunik a floatation ring which he tosses over to Simpson, repeatedly telling him to grab onto it.

“He’s (expletive) drowning,” Mahunik tells Hallenbeck.

Another 40 seconds go by, during which Simpson continues to struggle in the water, before the video abruptly ends. A New York State Police dive team later recovered his body.

Simpson, who was on parole at the time following multiple convictions for illegal drug sales, was later found to be carrying cocaine, police said.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said the agency is investigating the incident. The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations is also conducting its own probe, as is standard procedure.

“We remain committed to providing any information available for release as it is collected and corroborated,” Barker said.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by other agencies and personnel during the initial response and subsequent investigation. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted throughout this incident.”

