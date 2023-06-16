New Update: Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop In Duanesburg, Suspect In Custody (Developing)

A New York State Police trooper is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop in upstate New York.

The shooting happened at around 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 16, in Schenectady County, on I-88 in the town of Duanesburg.

According to State Police, the trooper was conducting a routine traffic stop when someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the trooper.

The suspect then fled into a nearby wooded area.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said. Officials did not provide their name or gender.

Shortly after the shooting, dozens of police vehicles were seen racing to the scene.

Troopers located the suspect a short time later.

Video shared by Albany station WRGB shows the suspect being arrested at gunpoint in a grassy area next to the highway.

"There is currently no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

In response to the shooting, I-88 was shut down in both directions between Exit 23 and Exit 24 for over two hours.

Drivers were told to avoid the area during the investigation.

