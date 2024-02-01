Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Troy Woman

Rensselaer County resident Terry Bass, age 40, was last seen in the Lansingburgh area, according to Troy Police.

Detectives did not say when she was last seen or provide a specific location in Lansingburgh.

Bass is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.

