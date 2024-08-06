Harris Taps Gov. Tim Walz As Running Mate As Swing State Tour Starts Ahead Of Convention

The 60-year-old Walz was a seemingly late entrant to the "veepstakes" but gained popularity after several media appearances went viral.

In the weeks leading up to the selection, several major names were floated and potentially vetted for the No. 2 job.

Those included 51-year-old Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro who seemed to be a frontrunner in the days leading up to the pick, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a former fighter pilot and astronaut, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a 46-year-old popular Democratic leader in a firmly-red state.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, age 42, one of Harris' top media attack dogs, was also considered as a possible pick.

Harris has collected enough delegates to be named the nominee at the Democratic National Convention beginning on Monday, Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Harris and Walz are set to start a major offensive with stops in multiple states in the coming weeks as her nascent campaign takes shape. The first stop is Tuesday night at Temple University in Philadelphia, followed by an appearance in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

They will face off against President Donald Trump and his vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance. Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Harris became the presumptive nominee after President Joe Biden quit the race last month following a disastrous debate performance and repeated calls from Democratic leaders and donors for him to step aside.

It is the first time an incumbent president has not sought re-election since Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

