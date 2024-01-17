Gunman Nabbed In Killing Of Albany 23-Year-Old Who Testified Against Abusive BF, Police Say

Michael Varlack, age 36, of Albany was arraigned on murder and related charges in Albany County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the death of Sky Lemmons-Dixon.

The young woman was found inside her State Street residence on Monday morning, Dec. 25, with a single gunshot wound to her head, according to Albany Police.

She spent over a week at Albany Medical Center Hospital before finally succumbing to her injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The killing came just six days after Lemmons-Dixon’s former boyfriend, 41-year-old Houston Ketter, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after an Albany County jury convicted him of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Ketter “acted in an especially cruel and wanton manner” when he doused a 38-year-old woman in charcoal lighter fluid and set her on fire near Bradford and Robin streets in Albany in November 2022.

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns to 26-percent of her body but survived.

Months after that attack, in January 2023, Ketter burned Lemmons-Dixon with a heated kitchen pot, causing second- and third-degree burns.

Lemmons-Dixon told investigators that Ketter had repeatedly abused her during their four-month relationship, including breaking her arm and trying to set her on fire.

She also told the Albany County DA’s office that she feared for her life because of her cooperation in the case, court documents obtained by CBS 6 show.

Her protective order against him expired in October 2023, two weeks before the trial, and Lemmons-Dixon disappeared shortly thereafter.

The Albany County judge overseeing the trial ruled that Ketter was involved in Lemmons-Dixon’s disappearance and allowed her grand jury testimony to be shared with jurors.

Police have not named Ketter as a person of interest in her death, but CBS 6 reports he was recorded in a jail phone call asking someone to Google what happens if a witness or a victim does not appear at trial.

In court Wednesday, Varlack pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken to the Albany County jail without bail and is due back in court on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Shortly after the arrest, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins released the following statement:

“Today, members of the Albany Police Department took 36-year-old Michael Varlack into custody for his role in the murder of Sky Lemmons-Dixon on December 25, 2023.

I want to express my deepest condolences to the family of Sky Lemmons-Dixon as this was a heinous act of violence.

I also want to recognize all members of this department as they continue to work tirelessly to bring justice and closure for victims and families of all acts of violence in our city.”

