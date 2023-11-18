Great Scott! ‘Rocky Horror’ Actor Barry Bostwick Appearing At Albany Theater

Actor Barry Bostwick, who played the overly optimistic Brad Majors opposite Susan Sarandon in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” is coming to Albany’s Palace Theatre.

Bostwick, age 78, will be on hand for a special holiday-themed production by The Kids of Albany on Tuesday, Dec. 12, dubbed “A Rocky Horror Christmas Show.”

“‘Tis the season to get weird!” the group said on Facebook. “Join us for a night of Rocky Horror madness with a holiday twist.”

Based on the 1973 musical “The Rocky Horror Show, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film hit US theaters in September 1975, paying homage to the sci-fi and B-movies of the 1930s through 1960s.

Its plot centers around newly engaged couple Brad and Janet as they encounter a cast of eccentric characters in a mysterious castle after their car breaks down.

The film initially met a lukewarm welcome, but later exploded in popularity with limited theatrical releases continuing to this day.

Throwing props has become a running gag among audiences of both the movie and stage productions.

Shot on a budget of $1.4 million, the film has since raked in over $226 million worldwide.

Since appearing in the film, Bostwick has acted in dozens of TV and movie productions, including “Megaforce,” “Spin City,” “Spy Hard,” and “Fantastic Planet.”

He lives with his wife Sherri in San Mateo, California.

Those planning on attending the Albany production can leave the kids at home; the show is rated R for containing “material of a ‘frank’ nature.”

Tickets cost $30 and come with a prop kit and toilet paper. You can find more information on the theater’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.