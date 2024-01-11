From Victim To Defendant: 13-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Albany Shootings

Emergency crews in Albany were at around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, for a shooting in the city’s Arbor Hill neighborhood, near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Albany Police.

He was treated at the scene by medics and was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the agency’s Children and Family Service Unit determined that the boy had fired a modified flare gun at an unknown individual who was seen drawing a handgun from his waistband.

The teen – who police are not naming due to his age – is also believed to have been involved in another shots fired call near Lark and Second streets in October 2023, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Albany County Family Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.