Forced Abortion: Schaghticoke Man Drugged Pregnant Woman, Causing Miscarriage, Police Say

Rensselaer County resident Dia Beshara, of Schaghticoke, was arrested Monday, July 3, after an investigation that spanned more than a year, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies that Beshara gave her the drug Mifepristone without her knowledge while she was pregnant.

Mifepristone works by blocking a hormone needed for a pregnancy to continue and is used by medical professionals to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

After unknowingly ingesting the drug, the woman suffered a miscarriage.

Beshara is facing one count of assault. He was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

A judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the alleged victim.

