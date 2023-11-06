Foiled Oil Heist: Trio Steals Cooking Grease From Castleton on Hudson Restaurant, Police Say

A Rensselaer County business owner in Castleton on Hudson called police at around 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, saying three men were on their property without permission, according to New York State Police.

The owner told investigators that the men were attempting to steal used cooking oil that is saved and sold to a biodiesel company for recycling.

When an employee confronted them, they fled the scene in a car.

Troopers searched the area and spotted the vehicle driving on Greenwood Drive. The stolen oil was reportedly found inside.

The following suspects, all from the Bronx, were arrested and charged with attempted petit larceny and trespassing:

Victor Baez-Amador, age 26

Elmer Rodriguez-Rose, age 25

Jose Rosario-Herrera, age 26

They were each issued an appearance ticket to the Schodack Town Court and released.

