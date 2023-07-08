Flood, Thunderstorm Warning Issued By Hochul

As thunderstorms are expected across the state this weekend - especially today and Sunday, July 9 - bringing the potential for impacts in flood-prone areas, New Yorkers are being advised to monitor their local forecast for the latest weather conditions and to sign up for emergency alerts.

"From unhealthy air quality to extreme heat, Mother Nature has certainly tested New Yorkers over the past several weeks and it looks like that trend will continue this weekend," Hochul said. "Much of the state should expect to see thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain through Sunday which may cause flash flooding, especially in portions of the North Country, Mohawk Valley, and Capital Region.

"Our team is closely monitoring weather patterns and stands ready to assist any of our local partners, and I urge all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, pay attention to alerts, and plan accordingly."

State agencies and authorities are in constant communication with government partners throughout the state and are prepared to respond to any requests for assistance, Hochul said.

