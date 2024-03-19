Light Snow 39°

Firefighter Sends Sexually Explicit Photo To Purported Underage Teen, Colonie Police Say

A firefighter from the region is accused of sending a sexually explicit image to who he believed was a minor.

John Redick, age 68, is a lifetime member of the Colonie Fire Company.

 Photo Credit: Colonie Police Department/Google Maps street view
Albany County resident John Redick, age 68, of Colonie, was arrested Monday, March 18, on suspicion of disseminating indecent material to a minor, a felony.

Colonie Police said Redick, a lifetime member of the Colonie Fire Company, sent the illegal photo to who he believed to be an underage teenage boy.

“This is still an active investigation and although we are not aware of any other victims at this time, the nature of the allegations is concerning,” the agency said.

Redick was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released under supervision.

Colonie Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the department at 518-783-2754.

