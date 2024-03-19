Firefighter Sends Sexually Explicit Photo To Purported Underage Teen, Colonie Police Say

Albany County resident John Redick, age 68, of Colonie, was arrested Monday, March 18, on suspicion of disseminating indecent material to a minor, a felony.

Colonie Police said Redick, a lifetime member of the Colonie Fire Company, sent the illegal photo to who he believed to be an underage teenage boy.

“This is still an active investigation and although we are not aware of any other victims at this time, the nature of the allegations is concerning,” the agency said.

Redick was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released under supervision.

Colonie Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the department at 518-783-2754.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.