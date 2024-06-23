Fatal Crash: 34-Year-Old From Guilderland ID'd As Victim In Albany

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Albany.

The investigation determined that Albany County resident Michael F. Furch, age 34, of Guilderland, was operating a motorcycle when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete barrier exiting I-787 on the off-ramp to I-90, New York State Police said.

Furch was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the shoulder of I-787 northbound below the off-ramp.

Furch was pronounced dead at the scene.

