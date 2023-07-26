Ex-Troy School Board Member Admits Role In Marijuana Trafficking, Money Laundering Ring

Rensselaer County resident Rosemary Coles, of Troy, appeared in Albany federal court on Tuesday, July 25, where she pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) or more of marijuana and THC.

Coles, a former board member at the Troy City School District, admitted to receiving nearly 1,800 pounds of marijuana as well as THC edibles at her home between August 2018 and May 2022.

The packages were sent via FedEx and UPS by Coles’ daughter McKenzie Coles and another man, Dwight Singletary, from their shipping business in Fresno, California, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District.

Investigators said the woman also coordinated shipments to two other defendants, Victor Turner and JuneAllyson Osman, at their Troy homes.

The drugs were often hidden in dog food containers and suitcases that were packed in boxes sealed with eBay packing tape.

For their work, Rosemary Coles, Turner, and Osman were paid between $300 and $400 for each package of marijuana they received.

According to prosecutors, the entire operation was headed by Singletary and McKenzie Coles, who are both originally from New York but relocated to California.

The marijuana and edibles were often taken to “knock-spots,” where the products were sold through a slot in the door.

Federal agents reported finding numerous guns and ammunition at the locations, and at the homes of those accused of running the knock spots.

Two defendants, Singletary and Lawrence Mumphrey, were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Proceeds from the illegal drug sales were laundered in a variety of ways, including through money transfers, cashier’s checks, and real estate transactions.

Some of the cash was also allegedly deposited into bank accounts of businesses in Singletary’s name, including DAS Empire and Daddy D’s Boutique, as well as McKenzie Coles’ company, M.M.M.C. Management.

Investigators said trafficking proceeds were used by Singletary and McKenzie Coles to purchase two homes in Fresno for $820,000 and to pay for renovations at their other properties in the Capital Region.

Some of the renovated homes were later sold, including one on 5th Avenue in Troy, prosecutors said. Originally purchased in 2016 for $9,000, Singletary reportedly sold it in 2022 for $250,000.

Rosemary Coles was charged in an indictment naming 23 other people alleging marijuana distribution and money laundering, firearms offenses, and other crimes.

She resigned from her school board position following her arrest in February 2023.

She faces between 10 years and life in federal prison and could be fined up to $10 million. She is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Dwight and David Singletary, McKenzie Coles, and Osman have all pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Turner and three other defendants, Kristle Walker, Latrice Mumphrey, and Sammy Olague have pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.

