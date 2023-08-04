Overcast 70°

ER Worker Steals Cancer Patient's Ring At Albany Hospital, Police Say

An emergency room employee is accused of stealing a cancer patient’s ring as the woman slept at a hospital in the region.

An employee at Albany Medical Center Hospital is accused of stealing a cancer patient's ring as the victim slept at the facility on Monday, July 17.
Photo Credit: Albany Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Albany County resident Caitlin Mullaney, age 36, of Slingerlands, was arrested Friday, Aug. 4, on suspicion of grand larceny.

According to Albany Police, Mullaney was working as a patient care technician at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Monday, July 17, when she approached a 75-year-old female patient who was sleeping on a stretcher.

Moments later, she removed the woman’s ring and took it, police said.

Mullaney was arraigned Friday in Albany City Criminal Court and was later released from custody.

Detectives said the ring has still not been found. It is described as gold in color with a red stone.

Police released a photo showing a ring similar to the one that was stolen.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

