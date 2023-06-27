Employee Steals Over $9,000 From Colonie Business, Police Say

Albany County resident Nicole Lynch, age 36, of Guilderland, was arrested Monday, June 26, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers were initially contacted on Thursday, June 22, with a complaint that an employee had stolen money from a Colonie business. Police did not name the business.

An investigation found that Lynch, a manager at the company, had falsified business records on numerous occasions and stolen over $9,000 since May 2023.

She is charged with the following:

Third-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsifying business records

Lynch was issued an appearance ticket to the Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, July 19 and was released from custody.

