Duo Wanted For Armed Carjacking Targeting Woman In Albany

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Albany near Alexander and Clinton streets.

Albany Police said the victim told officers she was sitting in her vehicle when two men approached, one appearing to hold a handgun, and demanded her car.

She complied and the suspects fled the scene in her vehicle. The woman was not injured in the ordeal.

Officers located the stolen car Friday morning, July 26, in Delmar, near Delaware and Plymouth avenues. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.