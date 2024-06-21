Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 3:40 a.m. Monday, June 3, for a stabbing near Washington Avenue and Quail Street, one block from the University at Albany’s downtown campus.

Albany Police said a 25-year-old man flagged paramedics down after suffering a stab wound to his back.

As medics were treating the man, another individual informed them that a second victim had been stabbed roughly a block away, near Washington and Lake avenues, and was unconscious.

Officers found the second victim, 24-year-old Abel Vasques-Bautista, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old victim was treated at the same hospital and was listed in stable condition.

On Thursday, June 20, Albany Police said homicide detectives arrested Marco Reyes-Lopez, age 24, and Javier Martinez-Reyes, age 27, on suspicion of murder and gang assault.

Both men were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and taken to the Albany County jail.

