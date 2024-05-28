Driver Busted In Stolen U-Haul Truck On Northway In Colonie, Police Say

A trooper in Albany County pulled the box truck over at around 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 24, on I-87 in Colonie for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

New York State Police said further investigation determined that the U-Haul truck had been reported stolen to the Colonie Police Department just one day prior.

The driver, 52-year-old John Ogden, of Watervliet, also did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Ogden was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, as well as numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. He is due back in the Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, June 5.

His two passengers were released without charges. Troopers seized the U-Haul truck and returned it to the owner.

