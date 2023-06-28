Don't Fall For It: Scammers Posing As Schenectady Police Officers

In Schenectady County, someone is posing as a member of the Schenectady Police Department and using the name of an active officer, the agency said in a statement on Monday, June 26.

On several occasions, the caller has left messages telling people that they are involved in a “legal matter” and leaving a phone number to call back, police said.

The numbers given do not belong to the Schenectady Police Department.

Investigators said it appears that the calls are coming from outside of the Capital Region.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to contact the agency at 518-630-0911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.