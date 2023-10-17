Don't Fall For It: Phone Scammers Posing As Cops Targeting Albany Residents

Several concerned citizens contacted the Albany Police Department on Monday, Oct. 16, reporting a man who was posing as an Albany cop, according to the agency.

The caller told people that they had an outstanding warrant and they needed to make a payment in order to “take care of it.” If payment was not received, he told them, they would be arrested.

Albany Police addressed the scam in a Facebook post Tuesday, Oct. 17, saying the department will never ask for financial or credit card information over the phone.

“If you receive one of these scam phone calls, hang up immediately.”

They agency offered the following tips to avoid falling victim to scammers:

Never provide personal, credit, or banking information to an unknown person calling, texting, or emailing you

Be aware of pressuring techniques, such as needing to give information on the spot

Call the Albany Police at 518-438-4000 if you believe someone is attempting to defraud you

