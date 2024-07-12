Decomposed Body Found Inside Albany Home; Suspect Accused Of Hiding Corpse

Albany County Sheriff’s deputies made the shocking discovery at an Albany residence in the West Hill neighborhood, located on Sheridan Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard, on Thursday, July 11.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home after learning of a possibly deceased individual inside.

During their search, investigators located a body showing visible signs of decomposition, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of concealing a human corpse, a felony. Neither the suspect nor the deceased individual had been publicly identified as of Friday afternoon, July 12.

Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy to determine a cause of death was expected to be performed later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

