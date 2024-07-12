Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Decomposed Body Found Inside Albany Home; Suspect Accused Of Hiding Corpse

Police are investigating after a dead body was found inside a home in the region.

Albany County Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after a decomposed body was found inside a Sheridan Avenue residence in Albany on Thursday, July 11.

Albany County Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect after a decomposed body was found inside a Sheridan Avenue residence in Albany on Thursday, July 11.

 Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Albany County Sheriff’s deputies made the shocking discovery at an Albany residence in the West Hill neighborhood, located on Sheridan Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard, on Thursday, July 11.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home after learning of a possibly deceased individual inside.

During their search, investigators located a body showing visible signs of decomposition, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of concealing a human corpse, a felony. Neither the suspect nor the deceased individual had been publicly identified as of Friday afternoon, July 12.

Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy to determine a cause of death was expected to be performed later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE