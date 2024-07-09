Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy At Watervliet Home Under Investigation

In Albany County, Watervliet Police and medics were called to the Michael J. Day housing complex on Broadway for an unconscious 2-year-old at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8.

The child was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

An official cause of death had not been released as of Tuesday, July 9, and no arrests had been made.

Watervliet Police said the department will continue to have a presence at the housing complex.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family during this time,” the agency said on Facebook.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

