Deadly Week: 3 Men Killed In Separate Albany Shootings

Albany Police officers were called at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 25, with reports of a shooting near Myrtle Avenue and Philip Street, one block east of the governor’s mansion.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 28-year-old Deandre Morrison, of Albany, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Morrison was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A little over an hour later, just after 2 a.m., officers learned of another shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, located on Hamilton Street between Ontario and Partridge streets.

They found a 25-year-old man, identified as Benjamin Rowe, outside of a home with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Rowe was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead, police said.

The killings came days after an 18-year–old man was killed in a shooting at a home on Third Street that also left a 17-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday, June 22.

As of Monday, June 26, no suspects had been identified or arrested in either killing. Police did not speculate on possible motives.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said he was "deeply troubled" by the killings.

“Resorting to gun violence to resolve disputes or conflicts is never the answer and has traumatic impacts on lives, families and our community as a whole,” Hawkins said.

“At this time the investigations remain ongoing and the members of the APD are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents. I am confident we will identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

