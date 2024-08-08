24-Year-Old Troy Man Slayed Albany Father Of 4: DA

Daquan Arrington was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment in the first-degree, the Albany District Attorney's Office said on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Arrington and another suspect are accused of causing the death of Javon Ward on June 5 after using a firearm in a reckless nature that showed depraved in different toward human life, the prosecutor said.

They're accused of firing at a man on June 3 in another case of indiscriminate shooting.

Ward was a father of four young children, his obituary said.

Javon’s true happiness was in spending time with his family, especially his children, parents, nieces, and nephews. His radiant smile and warm personality brightened every room. Third Street was more than just a location to Javon; it was his home base and community. Known for his generosity, he was always willing to help others, often giving the shirt off his back. His bond with his brother Najee was especially strong, as they were not just siblings but best friends.

His family held a funeral for him shortly after his killing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.