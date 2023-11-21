Cyber Tip Leads To Child Porn Charges For Schenectady 19-Year-Old

Malachi Fennicks, of Schenectady, was arrested Friday, Nov. 17, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers began investigating Fennicks after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found him in possession of multiple images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

Fennicks is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was processed at a State Police facility in Princetown, issued an appearance ticket to the Schenectady City Court, and released from custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.