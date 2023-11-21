Overcast 34°

SHARE

Cyber Tip Leads To Child Porn Charges For Schenectady 19-Year-Old

A 19-year-old man from the region is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with child pornography.

<p>A 19-year-old Schenectady man is accused of possessing child pornography.</p>

A 19-year-old Schenectady man is accused of possessing child pornography.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Science Photo Library
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Malachi Fennicks, of Schenectady, was arrested Friday, Nov. 17, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers began investigating Fennicks after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found him in possession of multiple images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.

Fennicks is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was processed at a State Police facility in Princetown, issued an appearance ticket to the Schenectady City Court, and released from custody.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE