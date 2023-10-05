Customer Punches Pizza Driver, Steals Food Over Delivery Fee In Albany, Police Say

Nasir Shabazz, age 27, of Albany, was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4, for allegedly attacking a female Domino’s delivery driver in August 2023.

According to Albany Police, the victim delivered pizza to Shabazz’ home near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

When she informed him of the delivery fee, he allegedly punched the woman in the face several times and stole the food.

The victim suffered pain and swelling in her face.

Shabazz was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court before being sent to the Albany County jail.

