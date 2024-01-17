'Cowardly Crime': Face Slashing, Porch Shooting Nets Albany Ex-Con Decades In Prison

Raheem Hines, age 46, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Friday, Jan. 12, after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges.

According to prosecutors, Hines admitted to slashing a woman in the face on Central Avenue in Albany in August 2021. The attack left the victim with serious injuries.

He also confessed to attempting to kill a second woman by shooting her through a porch window as she was inside her Partridge Street home in May 2022.

In October 2023, Hines pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with both incidents.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, the shooting victim addressed the courtroom and said Hines “had every opportunity to avoid shooting” her.

“Mr. Hines shot me after having walked away from the scene twice,” she said. “While Mr. Hines and I are both fortunate that the result of his crime was not even more serious, the shooting and recovery have impacted every aspect of my life.”

Albany County Supreme Court Justice Roger McDonough also castigated Hines for his actions.

“People like you make this city a dramatically worse place,” McDonough said, noting that Hines had attempted to shoot the victim a second time, but his gun jammed.

“So this was not only a senseless crime, but a cowardly crime and a crime that has been visited upon this court, and this city, and the people in this city time and time and time again over the last 18 years I’ve been on the bench.

“The kind of crime that drives people from the city of Albany.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Hines was ordered to complete five years of parole.

According to state records, he previously served time behind bars following convictions for robbery and possessing weapons and stolen property.

