'Courageous' 14-Year-Old Sex Abuse Victim Helps Put Voorheesville Rapist In Prison

Albany County resident William Maguire, of Voorheesville, pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes in Saratoga County Court on Friday, July 7.

Maguire admitted that he forcibly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim while they were sleeping at a home in the town of Providence in January 2023. Afterward, he told the victim not to say anything.

“The victim courageously reported the assault shortly after it happened and responded to Albany Medical Center where a medical examination was performed and critical DNA evidence was secured,” Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen said.

Maguire pleaded guilty to attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act.

Prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to 14 years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

It’s expected that he’ll also get 15 years of post-release supervision and have to register as a sex offender.

