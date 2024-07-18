Couple Busted Selling Fentanyl, Cocaine Out Of Hoosick Falls Home, Police Say

Rensselaer County residents Jacen Blair, age 46, and Rebecca Gorman, age 33, were arrested at their Hoosick Falls residence Friday, July 12, following a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said a search warrant executed at the couple’s Scott Street home uncovered approximately 71 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, along with a 22-caliber rifle.

They also found drug packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Blair and Gorman, who is currently on parole for a prior drug conviction, are each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

They were arraigned in Hoosick Town Court and released from custody while their case proceeds.

